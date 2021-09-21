Actor Jessica Chastain set to headline Filmland in the Park in Arkansas

Academy Award-nominee Jessica Chastain is bringing The Eyes of Tammy Faye to Filmland in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 2.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Academy Award-nominee Jessica Chastain is bringing The Eyes of Tammy Faye to Filmland in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Chastain will take the stage with ACS co-founder and director Jeff Nichols following the screening of The Eyes of Tammy Faye. They will discuss her role as Tammy Faye and her career in acting and producing.

Other headliners include the Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix winner A Hero with multi-Academy Awarding winning director Asghar Farhadi; and the documentary from Academy Award-winning producer Evan Hayes and Peabody Award-winning director Liz Garbus Becoming Cousteau. See the hottest films of 2021, alongside fellow movie-lovers, in a safe and socially-distanced shared experience.

“I’ve known Jessica since we worked together on our film Take Shelter,” said Jeff Nichols, writer/director and ACS co-founder. “It was exciting to be on that set and watch the immense talent she’d bring every day, and it’s been equally exciting to watch how her career has evolved and exploded over the last decade. I truly consider her one of the best actors working today.”

Filmland in the Park will be an outdoor event so bring a blanket or a chair and see the stars under the stars at Filmland in the Park.

The event runs Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 at MacArthur Park, screenings will begin every night at sundown.

Tickets are available for members and sponsors starting Thursday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. and will open to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.