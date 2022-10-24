Marvel releases trailer for third 'Ant-Man' movie

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" releases on Feb. 17, 2023.

MAINE, USA — As Marvel gears up for Phase Five of its cinematic universe, the debut movie in that phase will be a third "Ant-Man" entry, and the comic book giant released the first trailer for it on Monday.

Paul Rudd returns once again as Ant-Man, a superhero with a suit that allows him to shrink or grow in scale while increasing in strength.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" reveals that Ant-Man and his family are sucked into the Quantum Realm, a tiny universe under our own. To save his family and return home, Ant-Man will need the help of a villain named Kang the Conquerer.

Kang, portrayed by Jonathan Majors, made his Marvel debut in the television series "Loki."

The third "Ant-Man" film is scheduled for release on Feb. 17, 2023, while the next Marvel movie, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is set for a Nov. 11 release.

Watch the trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" below.