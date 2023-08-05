Mural underway for former Razorback who inspired movie

Brandon Burlsworth is remembered as one of the greatest walk-ons in college football history.

ARKANSAS, USA — A mural is underway in Harrison honoring former Razorback, Brandon Burlsworth. It is being painted by artist Robert Drewery.

The former offensive lineman is remembered as one of the greatest walk-ons in college football history. His legacy inspired the movie "Greater," which was released in 2016.

Burlsworth played for the Razorbacks from 1994-1998. He was a third-round draft choice in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts before tragically dying in a vehicle accident just days later.

There is now a nonprofit organization named Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, created in his memory. The organization supports underprivileged children. Its website says its mission is "to support the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those who have limited opportunities." The mural is being painted on the side of this building.

There is also a trophy that is given annually in his honor. The trophy "is presented annually to the Most Outstanding player who began his career as a Walk-On," according to the website.

There are multiple other programs that honor Burlsworth. To read more about them, click here.

Today's progress before I melted lol Posted by Ruben Drewery on Thursday, August 3, 2023

