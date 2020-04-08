Mulan skipping theaters, going straight to Disney+ with an additional premium fee

Mulan is skipping theaters and going right to Disney+, but not everyone is excited.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The summer movie season, like everything else in the world, was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the movies people were looking forward to seeing have been pushed back and have uncertain debut dates, including the live-action remake of Disney's Mulan, which was set to release March 27.

But in an almost unprecedented move from Disney, the company is skipping the theater debut for Mulan and moving it directly to their streaming service, Disney+, according to Variety. However, for Disney+ subscribers, the fee for the movie will be $29.99. According to the Wall Street Journal, this will allow subscribers to download the film. It will hit the streaming service on September 4.

Already, the internet is divided. Some say this is a deterrent as it doesn't really fit the current streaming model many are used to and others say they understand the fee as it is a movie that would have been seen in theaters.

However, at the movie theater, you might pay more for snacks, but the admission fee would likely be half of that price. According to Statista, the average ticket price in the United States is $9.16. You might be able to get a good deal out of it if you are watching the film with your family -- and you're certainly saving by making popcorn in your own house.

But the sticker shock for some is too much.

$29 for a rental are they outta of their minds — Allan (@allanmcg1994) August 4, 2020

And others are bummed they won't be able to see it on the big screen.

Noooooooooooooo it needs to be on the big screen — Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe (@RealCrystalLowe) August 4, 2020

But what else is a stalled industry to do? There is no clear time frame for when movie theaters will reopen safely and no guarantee everyone who wants to see the movie will feel safe doing so in a public setting even if the theaters are open.

This way you can enjoy the film on your own time.

What do you think about this? Tweet me @hello_destiny, I'm interested to know.