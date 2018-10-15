LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Philip Mann, music director and conductor, introduces Symphony Local.

It's a new festival to accompany the second concert of the 2018- 2019 Stella Boyle Smith Masterworks season, Elgar's Enigma on Saturday, November 10 and Sunday, November 11 at the Robinson Center. Symphony Local will celebrate local community organizations, including Arkansas Foodbank, and local arts and crafts vendors.

Food trucks and drink vendors include Lost 40 Brewing, Count Porkula, Adoboto-Go, Arkansas Heart Hospital Food Truck 'Food from the Heart,' Adams Mobile BBQ and more. The festival takes place before the concert from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and admission is free with a concert ticket to Elgar's Enigma.

The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m on Saturday, November 10 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 11. Guest conductor Sara Ioannides will begin the concert with Joan Tower’s Made in America. The program continues with Smetana’s The Moldau and Šárka from his set of symphonic poems entitled Má Vlast, and concludes with Elgar’s Enigma Variations.

The Masterworks Series is sponsored by the Stella Boyle Smith Trust. Elgar’s Enigma is sponsored by Doubletree Hotel. Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Arkansas Foodbank will collect food donations during Symphony Local. Anyone who brings 10 or more non-perishable food items will receive a voucher good for one pair of tickets to any upcoming ASO concert in the 2018-2019 season.

All concert ticket holders are also invited to Concert Conversations, a pre-concert talk one hour before each Masterworks concert in the Upper Tier Lobby of the Robinson Center. These talks feature insights from the Maestro and guest artists, and feature musical examples to enrich the concert experience.

Tickets are $16, $36, $57, and $68; active duty military and student tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.ArkansasSymphony.org; at the Robinson Center street-level box office beginning 90 minutes prior to a concert; or by phone at 501-666-1761, ext. 100.

All Arkansas students grades K-12 are admitted to Sunday’s matinee free of charge with the purchase of an adult ticket using the Entergy Kids’ Ticket, downloadable click here.

© 2018 KTHV