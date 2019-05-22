LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — His boots are moving to Tennessee but his roots will always be in Arkansas. Singer-songwriter Heath Sanders recently signed a publishing deal with Sony in Nashville.

After signing the contract to write country songs, Sanders told them that he'll need to come home every few weeks.

"I still have to sit in my boat and catch a largemouth. I still have to go squirrel hunting. I still have to go deer hunting. I have to live this to have the material to write the songs," said Sanders. Fortunately, Sony agreed.

Sanders never had fame in mind. He was working in an oil field in early 2018 when Arkansas native Bobby Bones invited Sanders to appear on The Bobby Bones Show.

Bones saw a YouTube video and was immediately impressed. You can watch that video here.

Sanders said he wasn't too nervous about his first trip to Nashville until he walked into the show's studio. "I [was] freaking out. I've never even been in the room with that caliber of people before," Sanders said. He met reps with Sony, Universal and Sugarland's Kristian Bush.

Nearly all of those Nashville veterans told Sanders the same thing - move to Nashville. Now, more than a year later, Sanders is making the move to Music City.

When not working for Sony, Sanders will tour the country playing shows for fans.

"It's really cool to go play a show in Chicago for 4,500 people and open up for names like Cody Johnson and Justin Moore. The next weekend, come home and play for 200 people that you know by name," said Sanders.

You can see Sanders on June 29 at the Red, White and Blue Festival in Mountain Home. Click here for event information.

If you can't make the show, check out his music online. Sanders released a lyric music video for "Down on the South" earlier this year. New music is expected this summer.