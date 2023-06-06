Arkansas Symphony Orchestra names new music director

After a four-year national search, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has selected Geoffrey Robson as their new music director.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a four-year national search, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has selected a new music director.

Geoffrey Robson, who currently serves as the symphony’s artistic director, has been appointed to lead the organization into its 58th season.

“Geoff has become a remarkable conductor and leader. From his concerts with Midori, Gil Shaham, and most recently Zuill Bailey, Geoff has proven himself as the artist, musician, and leader this orchestra wants to follow into its future success,” said ASO CEO Christina Littlejohn.

The search for a new music director initially began following a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that time, Robson played a crucial role in helping design innovative programs as the symphony was forced to transition to online operations during the pandemic.

The performances were live-streamed and reached over one million music fans around the world— including notable programs such as the Bedtime with Bach series, which was featured in the Washington Post and Kelly Clarkson Show.

Because of that successful transition, the symphony was able to continue to employ its full-time musicians and staff throughout 2020–2021.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to be chosen to chart the path forward as the next music director of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, made extraordinary as I was chosen by a group of musicians, most of whom I have known for years. During these years, the passion for the music shown by the players, the presence of brilliant creative partners in the orchestra and around the community, and a common desire to grow as artists has kept me rooted here, inspired to have the greatest positive impact that I can,” said Robson. “The ASO is a marvelous organization made possible by this Arkansas community. Every single person I work with has a steadfast dedication to making beautiful music available to all. Thus, the ASO is inseparable from the community it serves. This gives us our purpose, relevance, and visibility.”

In addition to his work with ASO, Robson frequently performs as a guest conductor with symphonies around the nation and was awarded the Respighi Prize in Conducting by the Chamber Orchestra of New York in 2017.

Robson studied orchestral conducting at the Mannes College of Music in New York City and holds violin performance degrees from Yale University and the Michigan State University Honors College.

“The symphony’s next music director will play a key role in the organization’s future success and Mr. Robson’s artistry, discipline, curiosity, humor, and infectious enthusiasm made him the leader we want to lead ASO into this next chapter,” said Jan Hundley, chair of the ASO Board of Directors.

The announcement came at a key moment as ASO prepares to break ground on the new Stella Boyle Smith Music Center in the heart of Little Rock’s East Village.