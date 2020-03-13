NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The April 19th performance of Baby Shark Live! at Simmons Bank Arena has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced.

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Refunds can be received at the point of purchase.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live have postponed all upcoming performances of Baby Shark Live!.

The current tour, previously scheduled to play over 100 cities across the US and Canada through June 27, 2020, will announce new dates as soon as possible.

“The health and well-being of our audience is our top priority,” says Stephen Shaw (the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live). “We urge everyone to follow the guidelines provided by public health officials. Baby Shark Live! will return soon to entertain fans with this one-of-a-kind family musical experience.”

