LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since it was built in 1952, Barton Coliseum has welcomed sports teams, cowboys, monster trucks, and more. But when people think about the venue, most think about the concerts.

Before the Riverfront Amphitheater, before Alltel Arena, people across Arkansas descended upon what are now the state fairgrounds to see their favorite bands.

But John Miller with the Central Arkansas Library System said things didn't really take off until more than a decade after the coliseum opened its doors.

“Arkansas was a little bit behind the times,” Miller said, “But the 70s is when it really hit its stride.”

And another part of Arkansas rock 'n' roll history may have been responsible for that boom.

“Black Oak Arkansas was a big band in the 70s,” Miller explained.

Named after the town where they formed, Black Oak Arkansas found success with their hit -- Jim Dandy.

“They got a lot of attention. They were headliners around the world. They played festivals in England. That brought a lot of attention to Arkansas, and they played there a lot,” Miller said.

And by the mid-70s, Barton was the place to see a rock 'n' roll concert.

“I saw Bread there. Jeff Beck. I saw ZZ Top there, and that was before they had beards,” music enthusiast Kenneth King remembered.

King said while the concerts were great, the venue was another story.

“It was the only thing we had,” King laughed.

From the design.

“You wouldn't see an acoustic Paul Simon show or the symphony orchestra there,” Miller joked.

To the heat.

“It was hot. The air conditioning didn't work,” King said.

But, you couldn't beat the ticket prices or general admission.

“Tickets were $4 in advance and $5 at the door,” King explained.

“When they opened those doors, it was wherever you wanted to go,” Miller remembered.

But just like the bands that took the stage there, Barton's time in the spotlight started to run out.

“In ’75 there was some representative from North Little Rock who saw some kids smoking pot at a concert,” King explained. “And they decided from that point on, there was no smoking in the auditorium. The lights had to stay on if people stood up, so they wanted you to sit in chairs. And it kind of changed after that.”

Then in the '80s, the city started developing the River Market District, and with it came the Riverfront Amphitheater. A decade later, Alltel Arena was built in North Little Rock. And after a while, Barton Coliseum stopped being the place to see a show.

But now, almost 70 years after it opened its doors, the venue is still remembered for its place in Arkansas and rock 'n' roll history.

“Barton Coliseum, the reason it has that flag in Arkansas history, in Arkansas music history, particularly rock 'n' roll, is because, at the time of the golden age of rock 'n' roll, which was really the 70s, they were the place," Miller said. "They were the only game in town. So, if you were coming to town, you were coming to Barton.”

