LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's something about the sound of music that provides a sense of calm during a time of fear and worry.

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is taking note of that and bringing music to our ears during this difficult time.

“Everyone is trying to provide some connection and comfort right now,” said Concertmaster Drew Irvin.

Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra was forced to cancel all concerts for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season. After the announcement last month, Concertmaster Drew Irvin came up with an idea to continue sharing the symphony's love of music.

“I was just kind of little sad and heartbroken and scared myself so I did what I do – I recorded a piece and put it online and I played Bach that night, so I called it ‘Bedtime with Bach,’” said Irvin.

The ‘Bedtime with Bach’ concerts, posted on the ASO’s Facebook page every night at 9, took off and soon fellow symphony players joined in.

“The husband and wife couple, Dianne and Barry, do their backyard concert, which is a beautiful setting and beautiful playing. When they are done, after the music, you can hear the neighbors cheering over the fence,” said Irvin. “I got a second-hand high because I’m not hearing live applause right now and I miss that!”

With the help of social media, the symphony’s love of music is reaching people well beyond Arkansas.

“I have friends from my hometown of Columbia and they are positing it every night. I have friends from North Carolina, Massachusetts, friends overseas in Japan and Germany who have checked in on the performances and it’s nice to know its connecting us some way,” said Irvin.

You can watch “Bedtime with Bach’ every night at 9 on the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Facebook page.

