Beyoncé announces concert film coming to theaters during her last 'Renaissance Tour' performance

INDIANAPOLIS — Beyoncé has been slaying the world's music and dance scene on her most recent "Renaissance Tour" across the nation, but she'll soon reach a new stage.
The American singer-songwriter announced she will be making her way to the big screen at her final performance on tour Sunday.
The movie will be titled "Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé," and will include the concert, a documentary showing the process behind it and the visuals for the album.
The movie will hit theatres Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Her tour became the highest grossing tour by a female artist ever, surpassing Madonna's “Sticky & Sweet Tour” with $461.3 million, according to Forbes.
However, Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is expected to pass it.
