Bob Dylan bringing 'Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour' to Little Rock in April

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Iconic singer and song-writer Bob Dylan is set to bring his 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' Tour to Little Rock this year.

The show will take place at Robinson Performance Hall on April 11 at 8 p.m., with tickets going on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

As part of the city's mandate, those that attend the concert will be required to wear a mask inside the concert venue at all times.