NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Bob Dylan & His Band are coming to the Simmons Bank Arena.

They will be joined by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, along with The Hot Club of Cowtown.

The musical groups will make their stops at the Simmons Banks Arena on Saturday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m., and prices range from $49.50 to $89.50.

For tickets, visit bobdylan.com.

Bob Dylan 1975. Photo by Ken Regan

