NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Carrie Underwood is set to perform at Verizon Arena on 7 p.m. on May 4, 2019.

The stop is part of her The Cry Pretty Tour 360. She will be joined on tour by special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

She made the announcement as well as her pregnancy in this post:

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

Underwood will release her new album, "Cry Pretty," on Sept. 14.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17 and range from $46 to $96.

