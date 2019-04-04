MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's all coming back to us now – Celine Dion is coming to Memphis next year.

The global pop star will bring her Courage World Tour to FedEx Forum on Feb. 9, 2020. It will be her first tour in 10 years after the end of her Las Vegas residency.

"I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years," Dion said during the announcement in Los Angeles. "And now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world. I'm very excited about this tour, and my new album...coming later this year."

The tour kicks off Sept. 18 in Quebec City and will make stops in more than 50 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. April 12. VIP packages will also be available, and online ticket orders come with a CD copy of Dion's new album.

