Eric Church coming to Simmons Bank Arena March 2022

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church has his sights set on a return to the road with this morning’s announcement of a full arena tour.

As first shared with the Church Choir and by Billboard magazine earlier today, The Gather Again Tour will kick off this fall and visit 55 cities, including North Little Rock, throughout the U.S. and Canada, culminating at Madison Square Garden in the spring of 2022.

He will make his stop in North Little Rock on Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m.

Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at www.EricChurch.com.