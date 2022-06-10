Ashley McBryde joins Grand Ole Opry after Garth Brooks invitation

Arkansas native and award winning country music artist Ashley McBryde received an invitation of a lifetime from Garth Brooks on Thursday.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas native and country music singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde received an invitation of a lifetime on Thursday from a man who has become a legend in the genre-- Garth Brooks.

On CBS Mornings, McBryde met with Brooks through a video call, which is where the Arkansas native was posed with a question that nearly brought her to tears.

"Miss Ashley McBryde, on behalf of the Opry and myself as an Opry member, we would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry," Brooks asked McBryde on CBS Mornings.

The two both became teary-eyed, as McBryde immediately accepted the invitation and officially became the latest member of Grand Ole Opry. The group's history goes back nearly 100 years, when it was founded in 1925.

"There's Grammys and there's being a member in the Grand Ole Opry," McBryde said during the CBS special. "[Those] are the two greatest things that could ever happen to you as an entertainer."

The CBS crew even brought in the singer's mother, who shared how proud she was of her daughter.