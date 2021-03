63rd annual Grammy Awards: Full list of nominees

“The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the show, while 24-Grammy winner Beyoncé is the leading contender in nominations with nine in total.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video above was published Jan. 5, 2021

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will take place on March 14, 2021, after being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the show, while 24-Grammy winner Beyoncé was the leading contender in nominations with nine in total.

Beyoncé scored nominations for song and record of the year with “Black Parade,” which she released on Juneteenth, while “Savage" — her No. 1 collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion — picked up bids for record of the year, best rap song and best rap performance.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Post Malone, Renée Zellweger, Billie Eilish and her producer-brother Finneas also scored nominations. First-time nominees include The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles.

The Recording Academy said songs and albums released between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020, were eligible for nominations this year.

Below is the full list of Grammy nominees:

GENERAL FIELD

Record Of The Year

BLACK PARADE - Beyoncé

COLORS- Black Pumas

ROCKSTAR- DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

SAY SO - Doja Cat

EVERYTHING I WANTED- Billie Eilish

DON'T START NOW- Dua Lipa

CIRCLES- Post Malone

SAVAGE - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Album Of The Year

CHILOMBO- Jhené Aiko

BLACK PUMAS (DELUXE EDITION)- Black Pumas



EVERYDAY LIFE- Coldplay

DJESSE VOL.3- Jacob Collier

WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III- HAIM

FUTURE NOSTALGIA- Dua Lipa

HOLLYWOOD'S BLEEDING- Post Malone

FOLKLORE- Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

BLACK PARADE- Beyoncé

THE BOX- Roddy Ricch

CARDIGAN- Taylor Swift

CIRCLES- Post Malone

DON'T START NOW- Dua Lipa

EVERYTHING I WANTED- Billie Eilish

I CAN'T BREATHE- H.E.R.

IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING- JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels

Best New Artist

INGRID ANDRESS

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

CHIKA

NOAH CYRUS

D SMOKE

DOJA CAT

KAYTRANADA

MEGAN THEE STALLION

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

YUMMY- Justin Bieber

SAY SO- Doja Cat

EVERYTHING I WANTED- Billie Eilish

DON'T START NOW- Dua Lipa

WATERMELON SUGAR- Harry Styles

CARDIGAN- Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

UN DIA (ONE DAY)- J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

INTENTIONS- Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

DYNAMITE- BTS

RAIN ON ME- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

EXILE- Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

BLUE UMBRELLA- (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

TRUE LOVE: A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER- Harry Connick, Jr.

AMERICAN STANDARD- James Taylor

UNFOLLOW THE RULES- Rufus Wainwright

JUDY- Renée Zellweger

Best Pop Vocal Album

CHANGES- Justin Bieber

CHROMATICA- Lady Gaga

FUTURE NOSTALGIA- Dua Lipa

FINE LINE- Harry Styles

FOLKLORE- Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance Recording

ON MY MIND- Diplo & SIDEPIECE

MY HIGH- Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

THE DIFFERENCE- Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

BOTH OF US- Jayda G

10%- Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

KICK I- Arca

PLANET'S MAD- Baauer

ENERGY- Disclosure

BUBBA- Kaytranada

GOOD FAITH- Madeon

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

AXIOM- Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

CHRONOLOGY OF A DREAM: LIVE AT THE VILLAGE VANGUARD- Jon Batiste

TAKE THE STAIRS- Black Violin

AMERICANA- Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL- Snarky Puppy

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

SHAMEIKA- Fiona Apple

NOT- Big Thief

KYOTO- Phoebe Bridgers

THE STEPS- HAIM

STAY HIGH- Brittany Howard

DAYLIGHT- Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

BUM-RUSH- Body Count

UNDERNEATH- Code Orange

THE IN-BETWEEN- In This Moment

BLOODMONEY- Poppy

EXECUTIONER'S TAX (SWING OF THE AXE) – LIVE- Power Trip

Best Rock Song

KYOTO- Phoebe Bridgers

LOST IN YESTERDAY- Tame Impala

NOT- Big Thief

SHAMEIKA- Fiona Apple

STAY HIGH- Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album

A HERO'S DEATH- Fontaines D.C.

KIWANUKA- Michael Kiwanuka

DAYLIGHT- Grace Potter

SOUND & FURY- Sturgill Simpson

THE NEW ABNORMAL- The Strokes

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

FETCH THE BOLT CUTTERS- Fiona Apple

HYPERSPACE- Beck

PUNISHER-Phoebe Bridgers

JAIME- Brittany Howard

THE SLOW RUSH- Tame Impala

R&B

Best R&B Performance

LIGHTNING & THUNDER- Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

BLACK PARADE- Beyoncé

ALL I NEED- Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

GOAT HEAD- Brittany Howard

SEE ME- Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

SIT ON DOWN- The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

WONDER WHAT SHE THINKS OF ME- Chloe X Halle

LET ME GO- Mykal Kilgore

ANYTHING FOR YOU- Ledisi

DISTANCE- Yebba

Best R&B Song

BETTER THAN I IMAGINED- Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

BLACK PARADE- Beyoncé

COLLIDE- Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

DO IT- Chloe X Halle

SLOW DOWN- Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Best Progressive R&B Album

CHILOMBO- Jhené Aiko

UNGODLY HOUR- Chloe X Halle

FREE NATIONALS- Free Nationals

F*** YO FEELINGS- Robert Glasper

IT IS WHAT IT IS- Thundercat

Best R&B Album

HAPPY 2 BE HERE- Ant Clemons

TAKE TIME- Giveon

TO FEEL LOVE/D- Luke James

BIGGER LOVE- John Legend

ALL RISE- Gregory Porter

RAP

Best Rap Performance

DEEP REVERENCE- Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

BOP- DaBaby

WHATS POPPIN- Jack Harlow

THE BIGGER PICTURE- Lil Baby

SAVAGE- Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

DIOR- Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

ROCKSTAR- DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

LAUGH NOW CRY LATER- Drake Featuring Lil Durk

LOCKDOWN- Anderson .Paak

THE BOX- Roddy Ricch

HIGHEST IN THE ROOM- Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

THE BIGGER PICTURED- Lil Baby

THE BOX- Roddy Ricch

LAUGH NOW CRY LATER- Drake Featuring Lil Durk

ROCKSTAR- DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

SAVAGE- Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Best Rap Album

BLACK HABITS- D SMOKE

ALFREDO- Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A WRITTEN TESTIMONY- Jay Electronica

KING'S DISEASE- Nas

THE ALLEGORY- Royce 5’9"

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

Stick That In Your Country Song- Eric Church

WHO YOU THOUGHT I WAS- Brandy Clark

WHEN MY AMY PRAYS- Vince Gill

BLACK LIKE ME- Mickey Guyton

BLUEBIRD- Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

ALL NIGHT- Brothers Osborne

10,000 HOURS- Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

OCEAN- Lady A

SUGAR COAT- Little Big Town

SOME PEOPLE DO- Old Dominion

Best Country Song

BLUEBIRD- Miranda Lambert

THE BONES- Maren Morris

CROWDED TABLE- The Highwomen

MORE HEARTS THAN MINE- Ingrid Andress

SOME PEOPLE DO- Old Dominion

Best Country Album

LADY LIKE- Ingrid Andress

YOUR LIFE IS A RECORD- Brandy Clark

WILDCARD- Miranda Lambert

NIGHTFALL- Little Big Town

NEVER WILL- Ashley McBryde

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album

SONGS FROM THE BARDO- Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

PERIPHERY- Priya Darshini

FORM//LESS- Superposition

MORE GUITAR STORIES- Jim "Kimo" West

MEDITATIONS- Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

LATIN

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG- Bad Bunny

POR PRIMERA VEZ- Camilo

MESA PARA DOS- Kany García

PAUSA- Ricky Martin

3:33- Debi Nova

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

COLORS- Black Pumas

DEEP IN LOVE- Bonny Light Horseman

SHORT AND SWEET- Brittany Howard

I'LL BE GONE- Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

I REMEMBER EVERYTHING- John Prine

GLOBAL MUSIC

Best Global Music Album

FU CHRONICLES- Antibalas

TWICE AS TALL- Burna Boy

AGORA- Bebel Gilberto

LOVE LETTERS- Anoushka Shankar

AMADJAR- Tinariwen

PRODUCTION

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

JACK ANTONOFF

DAN AUERBACH

DAVE COBB

FLYING LOTUS

ANDREW WATT

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

BROWN SKIN GIRL- Beyoncé

LIFE IS GOOD- Future Featuring Drake

LOCKDOWN- Anderson .Paak

ADORE YOU- Harry Styles

GOLIATH- Woodkid

Best Music Film

BEASTIE BOYS STORY- Beastie Boys

BLACK IS KING- Beyoncé

WE ARE FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME- Freestyle Love Supreme

LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE- Linda Ronstadt

THAT LITTLE OL' BAND FROM TEXAS- ZZ Top