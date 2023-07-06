The AMP announced that Tenacious D will be performing in Rogers on Sept. 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — The self-professed best band in the world, Tenacious D, has announced an expansion of the Spicy Meatball Tour including a stop in Rogers at the Walmart AMP on September 11.

Jack Black and Kyle Glass, formed their comedy rock band in 1994 and continue making music and touring. The pair have also filmed movies and a TV show expanding on the lore of the band.

Presales start June 7 at 11 a.m. and public sale starts June 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. All tickets will be delivered digitally.

Related Articles Niall Horan coming to Rogers Walmart AMP in July 2024

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device