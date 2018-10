NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - James Taylor and special guest Bonnie Raitt are set to play Verizon Arena on Feb. 15.

The two will be joined by their bands. The two are Rock and Roll Hall of Famers who have won multiple Grammys.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12 on TicketMaster. You can also call 800-745-3000. Ticket prices are $69 and $103.

