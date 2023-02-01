Johnny Cash Concert Experience coming to Walton Arts Center

The shows will be held on Oct. 14 and 15.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Johnny Cash Concert Experience is coming to Northwest Arkansas next month.

Two shows will take place at the Walton Arts Center (WAC) on Oct. 14 and 15. Those who attend on these dates will be the first audience to "experience the new production" before it goes on its national tour, according to WAC.

WAC says the show will bring songs and stories to life "in a way that audiences haven't seen or heard before." There will be a live band with singers that will be in "perfect sync" with the music. It will also consist of episodes from "The Johnny Cash TV Show" on screen, along with "some of his memorable words and anecdotes."

Some of Cash's most popular songs like “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” will be virtually performed by him. WAC says the show will also include storytelling by Cash of people he has met.

Along with these unique technologies, an onscreen narration by Cash's son, John Carter Cash will be featured. Other artists will also be live performing their own versions of Johnny Cash songs.

Tickets are available to purchase now. Prices range from $35-69. You can purchase tickets at the WAC Box Office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., via phone at 479-433-5600 Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at any time.

The Oct. 14 show will be at 8 p.m. and the Oct. 15 show will be at 2 p.m.

