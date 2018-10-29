MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- KISS has announced they will bring their “End of the Road” world tour to FedEx Forum on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2018. Pre-sale options are available for members of the KISS Army Fan Club.

The band says it will be their final tour ever. The Memphis show is set for 7:30 p.m.

"This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't,” KISS said in a press release. “KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

KISS was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

© 2018 KTHV