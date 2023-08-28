He has had a successful career in music, winning a BMI Music Award in 2011 for his song ‘Live Like We’re Dying.'

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Kris Allen, an Arkansas native who won American Idol season 8 in 2009 is set to headline the music for Downtown Bentonville's First Friday on the first day of September.

He has had a successful career in music, winning a BMI Music Award in 2011 for his song ‘Live Like We’re Dying,' and his latest release ‘Thunderclouds’ is a duet with another former American Idol contestant, Haley Reinhart.

Allen talked about Downtown Bentonville’s First Friday, saying, “I am always excited to come back and play in Arkansas and excited to be a part of this event.”

The fun at the First Friday stage will include several high-flying shows by Flippenout Trampoline Shows and performances by DJ Girlfriend. Kris Allen will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Feel free to bring outdoor chairs to enjoy the entertainment.

First Friday ‘Lunch Break’ continues this month, allowing folks to enjoy the food trucks around the square a little early— local food trucks will start serving lunch at 11 a.m.

As always, parking is difficult, so DBI encourages everyone to arrive early. The full First Friday event begins at 3 p.m.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device