HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - Lauren Alaina, who was recently named ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year, is coming to Magic Springs at 6 p.m. Aug. 4.

The "American Idol" alum will appear Saturday at the Timberwood Amphitheater. Arkansas native Blaine Howard is set to open at 7 p.m.

