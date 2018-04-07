LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Check it out! A Little Rock teen is making us proud with her huge pipes! Tania Kelley is 14 years old and sung the National Anthem at a Washington Nationals baseball game last month.

So, you’re probably wondering how Tania got this incredible honor of singing at the MLB game?

In April, Tania went to the Governor’s Mansion Congressional Awards kickoff. Tania said a man was asking her and her friends what they wanted to be when they got older. Tania said she wanted to be a singer, so he asked her to sing.

“So, I was like, ‘Okay, I will.’ I had put down my purse and I started to sing, ‘At Last’ by Etta James,” said Tania.

“That is a tough song to sing. And apparently, you blew them away” said Laura Monteverdi. “I guess so,” said Tania.

So, how did that turn into Tania singing at the Nationals game? Tania’s mother had received a call from a woman who said the wonderful folks in Washington wanted her to come sing at the game.

“What went through your mind at that point?” asked Laura. “I was like, ‘The game? The Washington Nationals game?’” said Tania. Singing is just a love and a passion that Tania has had since she was just 18 months old.

Listen to her sing the National Anthem at the game below:

