Little Rock to hold 'Rhythm in the Rock' every Sunday throughout June

Dozens gathered Sunday for the first 'Rhythm in the Rock' hosted by Red & Blues Event Venue. Each Sunday in June an event will take place from 4-8 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rhythm in the Rock is a local event that's the first of it's kind in Little Rock. Sunday jumpstarted the first of four events that will take place during the month of June, all hosted by Red & Blue Events Venue.

Roby Brock is co-owner of the business. It's been open for three years, but the last year has been a tough one as the group didn't see much activity due to the pandemic.

Brock said this was the largest event that they have had.

"We just started thinking outside of the box when it was time to make things happen again and we thought why not? Let's do something big," Brock said. "Let's do something to get everybody back in a routine. Get everybody back into the rhythm in the Rock."

Sunday's event featured local music acts and even one from Memphis.

There were plenty of options to keep visitors entertained as local food vendors were in attendance and activities for the kids were available.

"Everybody get back into a normal routine. Summer's here. It's time to get back out and start enjoying life a little bit more," Brock said.