NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Country music fans get excited, Luke Combs is coming to the Natural State.

The country music star is bringing his "Beer Never Broke My Heart" Tour to Verizon Arena next year. The concert is set for Friday, February 8, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 14 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from 25 dollars to 50 dollars.

Luke Combs is also bringing special guests Lanco and Jameson Rodgers.

© 2018 KTHV