MENA, Ark. (KTHV) - Small town Mena, Ark. is known for its picturesque fall colors, outdoor destinations attracting tourists from all over the world, antique shops and the friendly hometown feeling.

Living in a small town as such, feelings run deep because everything seems personal.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, time stood still as the Mena High School Spotlight choir sang the national anthem in the middle of a packed Skyline Cafe, and the small town stopped spinning for just a minute.

Once the choir began to sing, forks were sat down, while every single person rose to their feet nearly in unison to support the choir and their country.

The choir sang several other songs only to get the same overwhelming response.

