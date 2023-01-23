Nickelback announces tour date at Walmart AMP

Nickelback announced a stop at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 20 as part of the band's 2023 "Get Rollin’ Tour".

ROGERS, Ark. — Nickelback announced the upcoming dates for the 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour with special guest Brantley Gilbert, including a stop at Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 20.

The critically acclaimed band is known for hits such as "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", and "Rockstar".

Get Rollin', Nickelback’s first album in five years, was released on November 18 and debuted at No. 2 across rock, alternative, hard music, and digital album charts.

Tickets will be available for presale on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $40 -150, not including applicable fees.

Gates will open for the show at 5 p.m., and the music will start at 6:30 pm.