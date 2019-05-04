Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain died in an apparent suicide above a garage in Seattle on April 5, 1994. He was 27.

Friday marked 25 years since his death, but Cobain's songs are still impacting people today. Fans of the late singer gathered at Seattle's Viretta Park to pay their respects. Others flocked to Seattle's MoPOP to view the exhibit in Nirvana's memory.

A month before Cobain died, police confiscated ammunition and four guns from the singer after his wife, Courtney Love, had called authorities because she was afraid Cobain was contemplating suicide.

Speculation around Cobain’s death still resonates today. Last year, the Washington State Court of Appeals ruled police additional crime scene photos would not be released to the public. Seattle journalist Richard Lee pursued the release of 55 photos in an attempt to prove Cobain was murdered.

More Kurt Cobain scene photos released Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide.

The court ruled the photographs were exempt from Washington state’s Public Records Act and releasing the photos would “violate the Cobain family’s due process rights under the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

Less than three years before Cobain’s death, Nirvana's iconic album "Nevermind" was released.

The album became a success in 1991 thanks to its first single, "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

In 1992, "Nevermind" replaced Michael Jackson's "Dangerous" at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.