Prince album set for release in July 2021, five years after his passing

'Welcome 2 America' is a 12-track album.

Five years after the death of music legend Prince, a studio album is set to be released from the artist's material.

The 12-track album, called Welcome 2 America, is set for release in July of 2021, according to Prince Vault. The album was initially planned to be released in 2011, but was abandoned.

Prince passed away in 2016 at age 57. His body was discovered at his Paisley Park compound in Minnesota on Thursday, April 21, 2016.

His death hit the Quad Cities especially hard, because his passing came nearly one week after his plane made an emergency landing at the Quad Cities International Airport. A representative for Prince had told TMZ that the singer was fighting the flu, which prompted a landing at 1 a.m. Friday, April 15.