NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — American rapper NF announced new dates for The Search Tour September 19. The first location added to the tour is the theater at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

The concert will take place April 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, September 27 at 12 p.m.

The ticket prices range from $35 to $49.50 and can be found on ticketmaster, Live Nation, or at the Verizon Arena box office.

The announcement of the second-leg of NF's North American tour comes after the first-leg of his tour completely sold out.

The Search marks the rapper’s second consecutive album to land at number one on the Billboard Top 200, following 2017’s multi-platinum certified Perception.

