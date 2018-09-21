LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — The Beach Boys are bringing their impeccable vocal harmonies, exquisite musicianship and surf-flavored good times to Robinson Center in Little Rock for one show only Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, The Beach Boys continue the legacy of America’s iconic band with bandmates Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Scott Totten and Christian Love.

To the Beach Boys, the beach isn’t just a place where the surf comes to play — it’s where life is renewed and made whole again.

The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. They’ve also received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammy Awards, and in their five decades of touring, have performed more concerts than any other major rock band in history.

Dip your toes in the surf music soundscape at Little Rock’s Robinson Center on January 21, 2019. Tickets for the Robinson Center show, part of their “Now and Then” tour, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28 at the Robinson box office and on www.Ticketmaster.com .

