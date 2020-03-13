NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The TobyMac concert scheduled for Friday night, March 13 at the Simmons Bank Arena has been postponed.

TobyMac released a statement saying:

"It is with a heavy heart but a responsible mind that I have announced the remaining 10 shows of the Hits Deep Tour are being postponed until August. We are at this very moment completely set up at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and regretfully but responsibly won't be able to play tonight."

He then says he loves his fans and encourages them to stay safe.

A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

