Music class at UAMS being offered to help people with neurodegenerative disorders stay active

A new music class offered at UAMS will allow patients with neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's disease or ALS to stay active.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the years, doctors have said that staying active is one of the best things you can do if you have a neurodegenerative disorder.

Now, there's a new class at UAMS that will allow patients to do just that.

The hospital has decided to turn to music to help patients both physically and mentally, all while they create something beautiful.

Instructor, Patty Oeste has made the decision to bring her experience from the professional stage to teach patients with neurodegenerative disorders.

"The sky's the limit with music," Oeste said.

Oeste explained that she hopes to not only teach music but that she will also bring joy to their lives as they battle their diseases.

"Music is a whole brain workout. So it helps in many ways and it helps us emotionally; it helps us physically," Oeste added.

She said the classroom can be their creative space.

"They're going to compose their own pieces. And we'll come up with a class piece, I hope, adding some Bard instruments and maybe a dance to go with it," she said.

Speech Pathologist, Hylan Pickett said the class will help to strengthen their voices.

"That helps them have a better quality of life or communication with their friends and family and keep doing the things they enjoy," she said.

Tim Keil explained that it's one of the reasons why he signed up.

"Singing is very much an easier-to-access way to do voice therapy," Keil said.

It's a skill he's always wanted to learn.

"I just lacked the talent. So I don't expect to find the talent here or anybody else to find the talent but at least I have tried," he said.

He said the camaraderie is what has made the class even more enjoyable.

"Just the comfort of being with people that you know, aren't, you know, looking sideways at you because you're walking funny or because you're hand's shaking. That's, that's deeply important to me," he added.

While this may be just the beginning, Oeste said that she has big plans for the program— She wants to eventually teach patients how to play the Native American flute as well as incorporate more instruments as the class goes on.

"They have to remember their music, they have to know which notes to play at what time. It's a lot going on in their mind. And I think that's really good because their minds are very active. It's just getting the rest of the body to do it supposed to do so," Oeste said.

The classes are free of charge and last until June of next year and there's no singing or musical experience required to participate.