More musicians may be making their way to Mayflower.

The town is now home to one of the few Steinway Piano Galleries.

Gallery owner Stephen Wirges said he’s already heard lots of excitement from surrounding communities.

“There’s about 60 Steinway Galleries across the entire world. There’s only 200 dealers,” Wirges said.

The gallery has been in the works for over a year.

Wirges, an Arkansas native, said it started with his passion for pianos.

“I’ve been working on pianos for about eighteen years and I started as an apprentice and did about an eight-year apprenticeship, and started a service company where I just service pianos, tune pianos, rebuilt pianos,” Wirges said.

After serving area universities and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, he trained at the Steinway factory in New York.

“Steinway approached me and asked me if I wanted to partner with them and open a Steinway Gallery for Arkansas, and it was overwhelming to be able to have that opportunity, so I couldn’t say no to that. I definitely just wanted to do it,” Wirges said.

Mayflower was picked as the business spot because of its central location in the state.

Inside the showroom, piano enthusiasts will find things like the Steinway self-playing piano and the entire Steinway line.

It also offers full-service repair options.

Wirges is already planning the next venture for the gallery.

“Really make it a centerpiece for the music community in Arkansas. In the music community, Steinway is just such an important name. It’s the highest quality piano made in the world, and it’s across all concert halls in the whole world,” Wirges said.

He hopes to open the gallery to local schools and chambers to host concerts at no cost.