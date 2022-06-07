Zoinks! Here's your chance to spend a night in the iconic Mystery Machine, parked on a beach near Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. — To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the live-action Scooby-Doo film, actor Matthew Lilliard (who played Shaggy) has a special treat for fans of the movie: a chance to spend a night in the iconic Mystery Machine.
"It’s been 20 years since I played Shaggy in the first live-action 'Scooby-Doo' film by Warner Bros., but his spirit has been with me since," Lilliard says on the rental listing's Airbnb page. "To celebrate, I’m throwing it back to 2002 with a totally groovy stay in the gang’s beloved Mystery Machine, monsters not included."
The Mystery Machine, a tricked-out 1978 Volkswagen LT40 van, is designed to accommodate two guests. It includes a half-bath, TV, wifi, and views of the ocean and nearby mountains from its location near Malibu.
Bookings will open on June 16 for three one-night stays on June 24, 25, and 26, Lilliard said on Airbnb.
Bookings start at $20 per night.
This isn't a contest; guests are responsible for travel to and from Malibu, he added.
Airbnb will provide a one-time donation to Five Acres, a 134-year-old child and family service agency dedicated to ensuring every child has a forever, loving family solution through advocacy, prevention and community-based mental/behavioral health services in Southern California.
In addition to the unique accommodations, guests will also get
- A virtual greeting from Lilliard upon arrival – "I may even share some of my favorite memories with the meddling kids," the actor said.
- Plenty of throwbacks to 2002, including listening to the latest Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player, basking in the glow of a lava lamp and donning Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklace
- All-you-can-eat snacks and a selection to choose from for dinner, featuring all of Shaggy & Scooby’s favorite foods (like hot dogs and eggplant burgers)
- Mystery games galore so you can put your own whodunit-solving skills to the test
- A late-night re-watch of Scooby-Doo, complete with popcorn, candy and all the Scooby Snacks that your heart can desire
- An outdoor setup with enough lounge seating and hammock space for you to vibe out, free from any monsters that might be lurking about