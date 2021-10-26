Award-winning artist Nelly set to perform in Little Rock for 1,300 biggest fans

With The Hall’s unique floor layout and mezzanine viewing, fans have a chance to see Nelly up close and personal in November.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Grammy award winning artist Nelly is set to perform in Little Rock on Wednesday, November 17.

The concert will take place at the city's newest music venue, The Hall, in support of his newest album release, Heartland, which includes the popular song "Lil Bit," featuring Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly, born Cornell Haynes, Jr., made his debut as a rapper in 2000 with a #1 hit that would spawn a career of multiple Grammys, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, as well as over 21 million albums sold in the United States alone.

He also recently launched a personalized ad campaign with Burger King and won 2021’s BET 'I Am Hip Hop' Award.

After recently performing at some of the most popular festivals in the country, like the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Summerfest, Nelly is bringing a more intimate performance to 1,300 of his biggest Little Rock fans.

The exclusive show will be much different than his usual amphitheater and arena shows.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.