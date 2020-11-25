Open Season: Nursing home staff dress up as deer, give residents Nerf guns

"We heard it was open season so we gave it a SHOT," said the facility on Facebook.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one nursing home in Canada is spreading a little joy by allowing residents to participate in 'open season' with Nerf guns

Wikwemikong Nursing Home is a long-term care facility in Canada that serves adults whose needs can no longer be met within the community.

In a Facebook post last week, the nursing home showed photos of staff dressed up as moose and reindeer hiding among a 'forest' full of Christmas trees.

"We heard it was open season so we gave it a SHOT," said the facility on Facebook.

Residents were given Nerf guns and encouraged to 'hunt' staff as they dodged through the Christmas trees.

The post quickly went viral online, with people sharing messages of support.

"What a great idea," commented Laine Barash."What wonderful ideas this staff has. All nursing homes could learn from this one."

"How special for all those hunters - sure it brought back great memories for them," said Mechelle Smith.

