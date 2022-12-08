NWA Fashion Week returns with Fall 2022 'Model Citizen' show

Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week will be returning to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville for its Fall 2022 show, 'Model Citizen'.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week will be returning to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville for its Fall 2022 show, Model Citizen.

The theme is meant to promote civic engagement and will highlight information and opportunities related to voter registration and information leading up to elections on November 8.

The event will be held on November 12, 2022, and will feature a full day of designer panel discussions, collection presentations, and an exclusive evening of runway shows created by Interform's Emerge resident designers.

Prior to this event, Interform will also host the Model Citizen: Rally and Register event on September 18, 2022, in Shiloh Square in Springdale.

The event will include booths and panel discussions from local organizations focused on community, social justice, and encouraging voter registration.

Model auditions for the runway shows will be held on August 28, 2022, for anyone 16 and up at Jones Center for Families in Springdale.