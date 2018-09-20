The Dr. Phil show reached out to Officer Tommy Norman to feature him on an upcoming episode.

He said the topics will center around race relations in our nation.

“We want community members not just in North Little Rock but across Arkansas and across the world to be at peace,” said Norman, “knowing there is potential for all of us to come together and love one another."

Norman said it will a big honor to represent Arkansas on behalf of his non-profit, "Mission Give."

He left Wednesday, Sept. 18 for Los Angeles to tape the show.

Stay with us for updates on when the episode is scheduled to air.

© 2018 KTHV