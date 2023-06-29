Willie Nelson braves Arkansas heat to perform at Outlaw Music Festival

The Walmart AMP encouraged those who planned to attend the concert to bring an empty water bottle so that they could refill it and stay hydrated.

ROGERS, Ark. — The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning in the state from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday. However, fans still attended the Outlaw Music Festival at the Walmart AMP in Rogers to see Willie Nelson and other country artists.

Jamie Jackson, Sharon Burch, and Vivian Frost drove from Kansas to see Nelson perform.

“I’ve always wanted to see him, but I figured I would never get the chance to,” said Frost.

The trio made sure to drink lots of water before coming to the festival, Jackson said, “Yeah we hydrated up to be here."

The Walmart AMP encouraged those who planned to attend the concert to bring an empty water bottle so that they could refill it and stay hydrated.

Shawna Ross, the assistant chief of operations for Central EMS says hydration is important for outdoor events like these.

“People need to do everything they can to stay hydrated. Water is everything when it is hot outside. If you can avoid going outdoors, I would stay inside,” said Ross. “Wear your sunscreen, try to cool off, and take breaks. If you need to wear long-sleeved light-colored shirts and such, [that might] help block some of the sun from you.”

Even with the hot season, Ross said central EMS hasn’t seen anything concerning for Washington County.

“We've had about 25 heat-related calls so far this year,” said Ross. “That’s normal.”

The summer has only begun, so Ross encourages everyone to stay aware of the heat.

