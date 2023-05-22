x
Sing along with Peppa Pig in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On November 16, fans of Peppa Pig can sing along to all their favorite songs as Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party! comes to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Area.

Party with Peppa and her family in this live, family-friendly show filled with singing, dancing, and fun! Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe will also join in for this brand-new interactive production.  

Tickets for the 6 p.m. show will be available for presale on May 31, with general sale starting on June 2 at 10 a.m.

Pricing will range from $20, $29.75, $39.75, to $59.75, plus applicable service charges. Ages 2+ require a ticket. 

There is an 8-ticket limit per household. For groups of 10 or more, please contact group sales at (501) 975-9131.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Peppa and her family back to the stage with this brand new show!” said Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of tour sponsor Round Room Live. “Peppa is such a beloved character and we’re proud to continue to offer new, engaging, and memorable experiences for Peppa fans all over the world.”

Credit: KTHV

   

