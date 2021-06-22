Pitbull brining party of the summer to Walmart AMP in September

Pitbull is bringing the party of the summer, the I Feel Good Tour, on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

ROGERS, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video is from May 2021.

One of the most dynamic performers of this era, Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull, is set to take over the Walmart AMP stage for the first time.

Pitbull is bringing the party of the summer, the I Feel Good Tour, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 7 pm. Music starts at 8 pm.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, and range from $39.95 to $499.95 plus applicable fees.