NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — PJ Masks Live! Save The Day is coming to Simmons Bank Arena!

The hit Disney Junior shows follows the adventures of three young friends whose animal amulets activate when they put on their pajamas.

The trio goes into the night to save the day from the sneaky villains trying to ruin all of the daytime fun!

PJ Masks Live! Save The Day takes the stage on January 16th at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Arena. Ticket prices range from $35 to $59.

Tickets go on sale on November 15th at 10 a.m. Online only presale starts on November 12th at 12 p.m. and ends November 14th at 10 p.m.

The presale password is HERO, there is a nine ticket limit.

RELATED: Cher coming to Simmons Bank Arena in 2020 for Here We Go Again Tour

RELATED: Korn, Breaking Benjamin coming to Simmons Bank Arena in 2020