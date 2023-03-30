Blue Zoo aquarium making waves in Rogers

The interactive aquarium is the first of its kind to come to Rogers and offers a wide range of activities fitting for the whole family.

ROGERS, Ark. — While Blue Zoo Aquarium hasn’t been in Rogers long, it is quickly becoming a Norwest Arkansas favorite.

It's the first aquarium to make its way to the city of Rogers, opening in early 2023. The interactive aquarium has something for guests of all ages.

Various activities provided for guests include:

the fish petting zoo

story time with a mermaid

bird feeding

playing on water tables and a pirate ship

experience sharks, jellyfish, clownfish, seahorses and more

Blue Zoo says its mission is to educate and inspire in a fun, hands-on environment.

It’s not a typical aquarium and that starts with the building itself. Its not in the typical stand-alone building you usually see with aquariums. The 22,000 square-foot building is located in the Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

While the aquarium is already open for the public, they are still working to add more exhibits and improve the experience for guests.

Along with everyday patrons, Blue Zoo plans to host field trips, birthday parties and events like galas.

The aquarium is open seven days a week. Their hours Monday through Thursday are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sundays 12-6 p.m.

You can read more about the aquarium as well as learn about day passes and more here.

