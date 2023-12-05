Discover the historical Elvis Barbershop Museum in Fort Smith

The Elvis Barbershop Museum goes above and beyond to preserve the history of when the King of Rock and Roll spent time in Arkansas.

Who doesn’t love rock n' roll? If you just thought that was an outrageous question, then you’re in luck!



A museum in our community is dedicated to a legendary rock star. It focuses on the man known as the King of Rock and Roll. If you didn’t guess by now, we’re talking about none other than Elvis Presley.



Out of all the fun and exciting places to visit in our area, the Elvis Barbershop Museum goes above and beyond to preserve the history of when the King of Rock' n' Roll spent time in Arkansas.

You and your family can take a trip to the Elvis Museum at Fort Chaffee in Fort Smith. While you’re there, emerge yourself into the late 1950s.

The Barbershop Museum is known for doing the “haircut heard around the world." Why? Elvis’ haircut was major news during that time. After being drafted into the Army, his fans thought things wouldn’t be the same once his hair got cut.

Don’t believe us, then you’ll just have to read the letter sent to President Dwight Eisenhower by a fan saying she’d “just die” if his hair was cut.

A bit dramatic, yes, but the museum has everything from barbershop chairs used in that era to the exact camera and microphone used by the media!

Fun fact: the microphone on display was used by a news reporter from Channel 22, which you now know as Channel 5!

Once you get your Elvis fix, you can just walk right across the parking lot to learn about the history of Fort Chaffee.

