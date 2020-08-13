The Arkansas Wine Trail is known as the 'Wine Capital' of the state

Take the Altus exit off Interstate 40 and there you are: The Arkansas Wine Trail.

WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, Ark. — The Wiederkehr family tradition of winemaking in Arkansas began in 1880 and still carries on today.

Take the Altus exit off Interstate 40 and there you are: The Arkansas Wine Trail. Five wineries line this route with grape vines, tasting rooms and gift shops.

The tradition of winemaking at Wiederkehr Wine Cellars began in 1880 when the Wiederkehr family moved from Switzerland to their current winery location just outside of Altus.

The area is now known as Wiederkehr Village, population 46. The original log cabin built by Johann Adreas Wiederkehr is still standing.

The first wine cellar, located in the basement of that cabin, is now known as the Weinkeller Restaurant. The hillside cafe serves lunch, dinner, and a vast selection of Wiederkehr wines.

Today, Dennis Wiederkehr carries on his family’s tradition and enthusiastically shares their impressive history with visitors. Wine enthusiasts can visit the gift shop for wine tastings before purchasing their favorite from the large selection of Wiederkehr wines on display.