Art Alley in Searcy is a drab alleyway turned into a vibrant, Instagram-worthy stop

SEARCY, Ark. — Searcy is a colorful hidden gem in central Arkansas. Take a stroll down the downtown streets and you will see beautiful murals that represent White County’s history.

These larger than life pieces of artwork cover the side of many buildings throughout downtown Searcy. The large American flag mural is one of the most photographed.

The side of Quattlebaum Music Center’s building showcases bold orange, blue and yellow hues in a mural featuring song lyrics from artists that are Arkansas natives. The colors used this artwork was inspired by the neon sign on the front of the historic Rialto theater, located across the street.

Art Alley is a product of the Think ART Project, created by the Searcy company, Think Idea Studio. Owner Mat Faulkner wanted to involve the community and create a downtown destination.

The Think ART Project turned a drab alleyway into a vibrant, Instagram-worthy stop.

Art Alley gives local artists an outlet with micro-murals that constantly change. Artist can submit their artwork ideas and get on the waiting list by registering on the Think ART project website.

Currently, there are about 100 artists on the waiting list.