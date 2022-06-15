Bemis Family Farm began as a tree farm & spread to the bee business, where it now sits in an old aircraft hanger to provide a store a & facilities for honey.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bemis Family Farm is the topic of this Discover Arkansas, from the lens of Adam Bledsoe.

Adam admired Ashley’s visit to a this destination located about 15 minutes to the southeast of Little Rock back in 2021 and wanted to see the farm for himself.

Jeremy Bemis served as guide again for Adam throughout the farm visit. According to Bemis, back-yard bee keeping has become a hobby on the rise, which is good for everyone.

Bemis Family Farm began as a tree farm and spread to the bee business, where it now sits in an old aircraft hanger, remodeled to provide a store and facilities for all things honey. It truly is a sweet site.

Multiple festivals are hosted at the farm throughout the year, some believed to be the largest of its’ kind in the state.

Bemis said the bee business has grown well beyond his anticipation.

Known for growing a wide variety of trees for transplant purposes, Bemis Family Farm has accepted the challenge of providing bee-keeping supplies to the growing hobbyists.

If one is merely interested in learning more about trees or bees, Bemis Family Farm is a wonderful resource to learn about both.